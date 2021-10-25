

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market, which spent not more than a few minutes in positive territory Monday, managed to close with a slender gain as a few top counters saw some buying in late afternoon trade.



Amid a lack of triggers, traders were seemingly wary of creating fresh positions.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 6.96 points or 0.06% at 12,063.17. The index, which touched 12,063.17 at the start, hit a low of 11,992.85 around late afternoon.



UBS Group climbed 1.8%, Credit Suisse gained 1.4% and Alcon ended 1.1%. Partners Group, Holcim, Givaudan, Swisscom and Roche Holding gained 0.4% to 0.8%.



Sika, ABB, Logitech, Novartis, SGS and Lonza Group ended lower by 0.6 to 0.8%.



In the Swiss Mid Price Index, BB Biotech, Sonova and Tecan Group gained 1.25 to 1.6%. Flughafen Zurich gained 1%, while Julius Baer and Ems Chemie Holding ended higher by 0.85% and 0.75%, respectively.



Zur Rose declined more than 5%. Schindler Ps, Dufry, Schindler Holding, Lindt & Spruengli, Cembra Money Bank and Kuehne & Nagel lost 1.25 to 1.7%, while OC Oerlikon Corp shed about 1.1%.



