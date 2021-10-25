Extending Functional and Global Leadership in Small Molecule Drug Discovery

X-Chem, the pioneer of DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology and recognized leader in generating actionable results to drive small molecule drug discovery, today announced the acquisition of ComInnex, a leading European provider of synthetic chemistry services and novel chemical technologies to support early-stage drug discovery.

With demand for high-quality discovery services increasing across the world, this complementary pairing of a North American leader in DEL and medicinal chemistry with a European leader in synthetic chemistry and custom DEL services delivers the capacity, footprint and expertise to better serve the demands of customers in a global market.

"As a united company, with an increased global presence, we are positioned to meet the increasing demand for innovative chemistry solutions and high-quality discovery services worldwide," noted Matt Clark, Ph.D., CEO of X-Chem. "The acquisition of ComInnex further extends X-Chem's expertise and scale of DEL services to help biopharma clients of any size efficiently unlock exponential possibilities in small molecule drug discovery."

"Combining X-Chem, the world leader and pioneer of high-quality DEL technology, and ComInnex, a leader in the most important trends and novel approaches in early-stage drug discovery chemistry, will yield a powerhouse partner for innovative drug discovery solutions," commented Alex Drijver, CEO of ComInnex.

ComInnex's technology expertise in flow chemistry, photochemistry and software development will expand X-Chem's capabilities supporting the creation and delivery of innovative services for drug developers on a global scale.

About X-Chem

X-Chem, Inc. is the leader in small molecule discovery science, providing pharmaceutical and biotech companies a complete, seamless solution for screening, hit validation and lead optimization. As pioneers of DNA-encoded chemical library (DEL) technology, the company leverages its market-leading DEL platform to discover novel small molecule leads against challenging, high-value therapeutic targets. X-Chem empowers partners to rapidly screen billions of diverse, drug-like compounds simultaneously and easily identify potent hits that exhibit desired selectivity and mode of action with attractive physicochemical properties. In-house, lead optimization services enable clients to progress their compounds directly for even higher quality outputs. Our expertise in medicinal chemistry, custom synthesis and scale-up process chemistry enables us to support all aspects of drug discovery, supporting lead optimization through candidate identification.

About ComInnex

ComInnex is a synthetic chemistry group passionate about small molecule design and synthesis. Based in Budapest, Hungary, ComInnex supports early-stage drug discovery through a range of products and services, focusing on the latest technologies and adapting to new and emerging trends. The ComInnex platform and toolkit enables rapid design and validation of novel E3 ligase ligands and linkers for targeted protein degradation to accelerate research projects in this area.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005075/en/

Contacts:

Jane Byram

SCORR Marketing

+1 512-626-2758

jane@scorrmarketing.com