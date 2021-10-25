With the acquisition of Marina di Portisco IGY's global network now spans 22 marinas across 13 countries and enhances the company's ability to offer unique benefits to superyachts that directly support owners, agents, management companies, charter operators, shipyards, captains and crew.

Island Global Yachting (IGY Marinas), the world's only global superyacht marina company, and Transport S.A.S., a leading Sardinian business conglomerate, have acquired the long-term concession rights to Marina di Portisco. The marina, re-branded IGY Portisco Marina, is located in the popular cruising waters of Sardinia's northeast coast, boasting 589 berths with 41 superyacht berths and the ability to accommodate vessels up to 90 meters (295').

"Each new IGY marina addition is carefully selected to bring the highest value to our global yachting clients. We are absolutely delighted to further promote Italy as a leading yachting destination through the addition of Marina di Portisco to the IGY portfolio," says Kenny Jones, IGY's EVP of Operations. "Aligned with IGY's continued global growth strategy, our comprehensive services and uniquely packaged dockage products make all aspects of global yachting easier and more efficient for the owner and the amazing people in the superyacht industry."

"IGY has the largest and most diverse superyacht berth inventory in the world. IGY Portisco Marina adds further depth to our inventory and to the services we offer IGY's global clientele including dockage, crew, and yacht management services. We intend to introduce an innovative suite of global solutions for our clients in the months to come," comments Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas.

IGY Portisco Marina is beautifully situated between Porto Cervo and Olbia, in the Gulf of Cugnana. Protected by a natural setting and long outer breakwater, and with an exceptionally deep draft of 10 meters (32.8'), it is one of the few ports in the region capable of accommodating the world's largest superyachts. The marina's customer-centric layout features on-site services, shops and restaurants, a refit facility, yacht provisioning, 24-hour security, and a convenient fuel service managed by Transport S.A.S.

"We are very happy to strengthen our position in IGY Portisco Marina alongside IGY. With over 15 years' experience in fuel management services, our team is confident that the joint efforts, skills, and capabilities of IGY and the Taula group will enhance the customer experience to new levels," states Vittorio Taula, CEO of Transport S.A.S.

IGY was advised by Morri Rossetti e Associati and Transport S.A.S. was advised by Ashurst LLP. IGY and Transport were also advised by Sistema Iniziative Locali SpA (Sinloc).

IGY Portisco Marina sits in the heart of one of the most stunning and popular yachting destinations in the world. Sardinia offers luxurious beaches, world-class dining, splendid culture and much more. IGY Portisco Marina is the ideal starting point for exploring Sardinia and is conveniently located 20 minutes from Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport.

