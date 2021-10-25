Uplift Education Hosts Discover Uplift Day at 18 North Texas Schools on November 13th

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / To support the families and prospective students for the 2022-2023 school year, Uplift Education will be holding a multi-school campus events, Discover Uplift Day, on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 18 locations across Dallas/Fort Worth.

"Discover Uplift Day is designed for curious families of prospective students who want to learn how Uplift can change their child's future with an education that prepares them for college, career, and life," says Yasmin Bhatia, CEO of Uplift Education. "On November 13th, parents, students, and caregivers can tour one or more of Uplift's schools, meet some of their amazing and caring teachers and staff, and hear from students and parents on how Uplift has impacted their lives, learn about clubs and extracurriculars, meet after-school providers and access community resources."

"Uplift Education is known for our strong culture, great partnership with our families, and an environment that is safe, inclusive, and focused on every child's well-being. Discover Uplift Day is the opportunity to learn how to help your child achieve their dreams with a plan provided by Uplift," says Bhatia. "Since 1996 we have provided high quality, college-prep education to students. Our results are nationally recognized, and our success is proven."

Uplift Education's Whole Scholar Approach is their widely admired formula for success. Their unique learning environment embraces not only academics but a strong scholar culture, progressive 'Road to College & Career' path and foundational support from connected families.

Bhatia concludes, "We hope that by sharing our school's excellence, we can positively change the direction and future in the most important asset in the communities we serve: the future."

Discover Uplift Day will be running with multiple- school campus participation as follows:

November 13, 2021 9:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M.

Uplift Ascend 3301 Turf Paradise Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76140

Uplift Atlas 4600 Bryan St, Dallas, TX 75204

Uplift Crescendo 1200 Cooks Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76120

Uplift Gradus 121 Seahawk Dr, Desoto, TX 75115

Uplift Infinity 1401 S MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75060

Uplift Luna 2020 N Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA

Uplift Meridian 1801 S Beach St, Fort Worth, TX 76105, USA

Uplift Pinnacle 2510 S Vernon Ave, Dallas, TX 75224, USA

Uplift White Rock Hills 7370 Valleyglen Dr, Dallas, TX 75228, USA

Uplift Williams 1750 Viceroy Dr, Dallas, TX 75235, USA

November 13, 2021 10:30 A.M. - 12:30 P.M.

Uplift Elevate 10800 Chapin Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Uplift Grand 300 E Church St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Uplift Hampton 8915 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, TX 75237

Uplift Heights 2202 Calypso St, Dallas, TX 75212

Uplift Mighty 3700 Mighty Mite Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76105, USA

Uplift Summit 1305 N Center St, Arlington, TX 76011, USA

Uplift Triumph 9411 Hargrove Dr, Dallas, TX 75220, USA

Uplift Wisdom 301 W Camp Wisdom Rd, Dallas, TX 75232, USA

ABOUT UPLIFT EDUCATION:

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 46 college-preparatory, public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K- 12th?grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit?uplifteducation.org?or?facebook.com/uplifteducation.

