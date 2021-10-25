One Badge Offers Access to Two Events: The ASSEMBLY Show and QUALITY Show Co-Locate This Week in Rosemont, IL

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / For the next three days the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL will host thousands of manufacturing professionals and engineers who will have access to two important industry events - The ASSEMBLY Show and The QUALITY Show. Both events, produced by BNP Media, will take place Tuesday, October 26 to Thursday, October 28, 2021 and attendees will the opportunity to meet with over 300 exhibiting companies, attend dozens of educational sessions on the show floors and network at several special events.

"We are thrilled to once again welcome thousands of manufacturing professionals to Rosemont this week and provide access to the newest technologies, products and solutions in the exhibit halls of both the ASSEMBLY Show and QUALITY Show," said Scott Wolters, Chief Event Officer, BNP Media. "With the future of manufacturing focused on Robotics, Autonomous & Electric Mobility, Artificial Intelligence, and Continuous Improvement there is much synergy between manufacturing engineers and quality engineers, and we look forward to opening both exhibit halls and conferences tomorrow to both audiences."

The 4th biennial Quality Show, launched in 2015, is dedicated to connecting quality manufacturing professionals with process improvement vendors for all things QUALITY. Quality Managers, Quality Engineers, Corporate Management, and Manufacturing Engineers will explore the latest in inspection, process improvement, and metrology as well as attend the keynote presentation by Charlie Mitchell, Manufacturing Engineer, Andretti Autosport who will speak about Manufacturing in Motorsports. Attendees also have access to education sessions that will focus on Quality Control, Measurement Data, Machine Vision Systems, Metrology Standards and several networking events. The Exhibit Hall opens on Tuesday, October 26th at 10:00 am with a Happy Hour Welcome Reception, sponsored by BSI from 3-5 pm. To see who is exhibiting, click here to access the 2021 floor plan. The QUALITY Show is produced by Quality (www.qualitymag.com), the leading resource for manufacturing professionals focused on quality assurance and process improvement.

The 9th Annual ASSEMBLY Show, launched in 2013, will bring together thousands of industry professionals with over 200 exhibiting companies and will be full of opportunities for manufacturing engineers and managers to uncover new resources, experience equipment hands-on, evaluate the latest assembly technologies and products and connect face-to-face with industry experts. Focused exclusively on assembly, the show will offer six guided Exhibit Hall Tours as well as Learning Theater Educational Sessions, giving attendees a chance to increase their knowledge on assembly technology from leading subject matter experts. Additionally, the Show will feature a keynote presentation by Hitachi America's Sudhanshu Gaur who will discuss Smart Manufacturing: Today and Tomorrow, three pre-event workshops, networking events and more. To see who is exhibiting, click here to access the 2021 floor plan. The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show.

Both trade shows and conferences are produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

For Further Information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669587/One-Badge-Offers-Access-to-Two-Events-The-ASSEMBLY-Show-and-QUALITY-Show-Co-Locate-This-Week-in-Rosemont-IL