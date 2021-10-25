Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") announces that the first of five drill holes results have been received from the Company's Caldera drill program. Selected core from each of the five holes has been sent for analysis, with the next results expected in late November. The initial drill hole, CP21-01, has anomalous gold results up to 324 parts per billion gold over 1.4 metres. The drillhole intersected primarily volcanic tuffs, moderate to strong propylitic and argillic / sericitic alteration as well as multiple fault zones.

The Company completed drilling a total of slightly over 1900 metres, testing five low sulphidation epithermal gold targets (see map below) on the Caldera Property. Each hole was deeper than any previous drilling on Caldera and each site was selected to test the boiling zone, typically found at approximately 300+ metres below the paleo-surface, where precious metals are concentrated. The Caldera gold property lies in a fertile gold region at the intersection of the Walker Lane and Northumberland Gold Belts northwest of Tonopah, Nevada.





Caldera Gold Project, Completed Drill Holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1559/100776_fc1ee2a344e1c8fb_001full.jpg.

Alan Morris, CPG, is the Qualified Person for Discovery Harbour as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Discovery Harbour

Discovery Harbour is focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its current primary focus is the drill program on Caldera, a low sulphidation epithermal gold project in Nevada. Additionally, Discovery Harbour has an agreement with Newcrest Mining Limited on its Fortuity 89 property in Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP.

"Mark Fields"

Mark Fields, B. Sc. (Geology), B.Comm.(Hon.)

President and Chief Executive Officer

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

Tel: (604) 681-3170

Fax: (604) 681-3552

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of Discovery Harbour, such as statements that Discovery Harbour intends to pursue the Caldera Project. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Discovery Harbour's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) exploration results, (iii) permitting requirements or (iv) the financial position of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, Discovery Harbour does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100776