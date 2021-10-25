

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $9.19 billion, or $3.22 per share. This compares with $7.85 billion, or $2.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.1% to $29.01 billion from $21.47 billion last year.



Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $9.19 Bln. vs. $7.85 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.22 vs. $2.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.19 -Revenue (Q3): $29.01 Bln vs. $21.47 Bln last year.



