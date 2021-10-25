

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $101.26 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $79.33 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $296.03 million or $1.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $547.76 million from $545.04 million last year.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $296.03 Mln. vs. $230.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.95 vs. $1.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q3): $547.76 Mln vs. $545.04 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.74 to $7.76



