QuEST Global: QuEST delivers next-gen AI & Edge Computing solutions in Japan with NVIDIA

The collaboration aims to transform digital engineering services across Hi-Tech, Medical Devices, Power and Automotive industries

TOKYO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, recently announced that NVIDIA had named it an Elite Service Delivery Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) USA. NVIDIA has now extended the collaboration to Japan as well. This highest-level status is awarded to organizations that have demonstrated excellence in utilizing NVIDIA-accelerated computing technology solutions. This elevated relationship in the Japan region will further enable QuEST in delivering next-gen AI solutions to its Japanese customers with NVIDIA.

The collaboration between QuEST and NVIDIA will realize digital business transformation and connected engineering experience for customers in Japan using AI and Edge computing. QuEST will now have early and extended access to NVIDIA's platforms and software, newly released solutions, workshops, and technology updates. Additionally, QuEST will have access to NVIDIA's Executive Briefing Centres in different regions to showcase its innovative solutions built on NVIDIA technologies.

As an NPN member, QuEST has been leveraging NVIDIA's AI platform to enhance its vision inspection & defect detection solution targeted towards the industrial and manufacturing sector. The solution uses NVIDIA DGX systems to train custom vision AI models that are then deployed for high-speed edge inference and training that allows QuEST customers to do rapid PoCs, leading to improved operational intelligence and an enhanced decision-making process.

With deep learning becoming a key driver in the digital transformation of organizations, the vision inspection and defect detection solution will showcase QuEST's capability to leverage NVIDIA GPUs to develop real-world use cases that tackle cross-industry concerns. QuEST will continue to work on AI use cases that could be applied for autonomous vehicles, computer vision, inspection, predictive maintenance, logistics, drones, robotics, etc.

Rajeev Nair, Vice President and Head of Japan Business, QuEST Global, said, "We are extremely proud that our NPN Elite partner status has been extended to Japan. QuEST is already engaged with key Japanese customers in Hi-Tech, Medical Devices, Power and Automotive domain providing engineering and digital services. The NPN partnership will help us further our efforts and provide the best to our customers in Japan."

He further added, "QuEST's collaboration with NVIDIA in Japan will help accelerate AI-based digital transformation across our customers. We look forward to working with NVIDIA to spur technology-driven business innovation and growth for customers across industries."

"We are pleased to welcome QuEST as an NPN Elite Partner not only in the U.S., but also in Japan," said Masataka Osaki, Japan Country Manager and Vice President of Corporate Sales at NVIDIA. "The NPN Elite-level status is reserved for partners who demonstrate a history of expertise in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning. We hope that QuEST's solutions and services, based on NVIDIA's AI technology, will further boost the Japanese industry."

Apart from being an NPN member, QuEST was also one of the first companies worldwide to be selected for the NVIDIA Deep Learning Consulting Partnership Program and has been part of the NVIDIA Jetson Partner Ecosystem since 2018.

QuEST developed one of its innovative solutions - lung cancer nodule detection from CT scans - using the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform. The solution, developed for clinical diagnostics and cancer screening applications, supports radiologists. It uses the Jetson platform for deep neural network training and validation to develop models that enhance the accuracy of CT image analysis compared to conventional image processing methods.

About QuEST Global

For more than 24 years, QuEST Global has been a trusted global product engineering services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare and Medical Devices, Rail and Semiconductor industries. With a presence in 13 countries, 54 global delivery centers and 11,500+ personnel, QuEST Global is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner and sustainable world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.