- (PLX AI) - Novartis Q3 EPS USD 1.23 vs. estimate USD 1.27.
- • Q3 core EPS USD 1.71 vs. estimate USD 1.65
- • Q3 net sales USD 13,030 million vs. estimate USD 13,000 million
- • Q3 net income USD 2,758 million vs. estimate USD 2,900 million
- • Q3 core operating income USD 4,467 million vs. estimate USD 4,261 million
- • Q3 core net income USD 3,830 million vs. estimate USD 3,696 million
- • FY group sales expected to grow low to mid single digit
- • FY group core operating income expected to grow mid single digit, ahead of sales
- • Increasing peak sales guidance for Cosentyx and Entresto, to at least USD 7.0 billion and at least USD 5.0 billion respectively
