- (PLX AI) - SIG Combibloc outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 27-28%.
|07:10
|SIG Combibloc Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.1%
|07:10
|EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG erzielt im dritten Quartal solides Umsatzwachstum
|EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG / Schlagwort(e): 9-Monatszahlen
SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG erzielt im dritten Quartal solides Umsatzwachstum
26.10.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung...
|19.10.
|Kooperation: SIG, DNP und Cosmo Foods bringen On-the-go-Verpackung nach Japan
|Das 50:50-Joint-Venture DNP - SIG Combibloc bringt mit der On-the-go-Kartonpackung Combismile eine Verpackungslösung und Fülltechnologie nach Japan. Damit will der Co-Packer Cosmo Foods das erste Unternehmen...
|29.09.
|SIG Combibloc-Aktie dennoch schwach: Moody's hebt SIG-Kreditrating auf "Ba1" von "Ba2" an
|Den Ausblick setzte Moody's in der Neubeurteilung auf "stabil", wie es in einer Mitteilung vom Mittwoch heisst.Das neue Rating widerspiegle die solide Marktposition von SIG als grosser Hersteller von...
|29.09.
|SIG Combibloc PurchaseCo S.a r.l. -- Moody's upgrades SIG to Ba1; stable outlook
