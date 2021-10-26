- (PLX AI) - Scanfil Q3 revenue EUR 167.8 million.
|07:10
|Scanfil Q3 Adjusted EBIT EUR 9.5 Million
|(PLX AI) - Scanfil Q3 revenue EUR 167.8 million.• Q3 EBIT EUR 9.5 million• Q3 net income EUR 5.1 million
|07:05
|Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil Group's Interim Report for 1 January-30 September 2021: Robust customer demand supported record-high turnover growth. Healthy profitability despite challenges in material availability.
|Scanfil plc Interim report 26 October 2021 8.00 am
Scanfil Group's Interim Report for 1 January-30 September 2021: Robust customer demand supported record-high turnover growth. Healthy...
|19.10.
|Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil's interim report for January-September 2021 is to be published on 26 October 2021
|Scanfil plc Investor news 19 October 2021 9:00 am EEST
|13.10.
|Scanfil Raises Revenue Outlook, Trims Adjusted EBIT Guidance
|(PLX AI) - Scanfil new Outlook FY revenue EUR 670-710 million, up from EUR 630-680 million previously. • New Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 41-44 million, down from EUR 41-46 million previously• Says...
|13.10.
|Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil revises upwards its turnover and narrows the range of adjusted operating profit outlook for 2021
|Scanfil plc Inside Information 13 October 2021 9.00 am
Scanfil revises upwards its turnover and narrows the range of adjusted operating profit outlook for 2021
Due to the robust customer demand...
