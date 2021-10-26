- (PLX AI) - Siltronic Q3 EBIT EUR 83.9 million vs. estimate EUR 75 million.
- • Q3 revenue EUR 371.6 million vs. estimate EUR 355 million
- • Q3 EBITDA EUR 122.9 million vs. estimate EUR 116 million
- • Q3 EBIT margin 22.6%
- • Q3 EBITDA margin 33.1%
- • Siltronic is running at full capacity in all lines. Overall, wafer area sold in H2 will exceed the level of H1, as already forecast
- • Previously, the company assumed a sales increase of more than 10 percent compared to 2020 and an EBITDA margin of 30 to 32 percent. Sales are now expected to increase by a good 15 percent and the EBITDA margin at around 32 percent
