- (PLX AI) - TietoEVRY Q3 sales EUR 648.1 million vs. estimate EUR 656 million.
- • Q3 EBIT EUR 72.2 million vs. estimate EUR 74 million
- • Outlook unchanged
|TietoEVRY Oyj: TietoEVRY's Interim Report 3/2021: Solid profitability - strong performance in software businesses
|TietoEVRY Q3 Sales, EBIT Below Expectations
|TietoEVRY's Interim Report 3/2021: Solid profitability - strong performance in software businesses
|TietoEVRY and OpsRamp partner to speed up adoption of AIOps in the Nordics
|TietoEVRY Oyj: TietoEVRY announces new strategy - focused, specialized and expansion driven
