- (PLX AI) - Enea Q3 revenue SEK 256.6 million vs. estimate SEK 263 million.
- • Q3 EBIT margin 18.7%
- • Q3 EPS SEK 2.33
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 61 million vs. estimate SEK 55.5 million
|Enea Q3 EBIT SEK 48.1 Million vs. Estimate SEK 55.5 Million
|16.09.
|Enea Names Ola Burmark New CFO
|(PLX AI) - Enea says Ola Burmark has been appointed new CFO of Enea. • He will start in the role on October 1, 2021• Ola Burmark has experience from leading and international roles in IT and Biotech...
|16.07.
|Enea Q2 EBIT SEK 62.1 Million
|(PLX AI) - Enea Q2 revenue SEK 225.8 million.• Q2 EBIT margin 27.5%• Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 62.1 million• Q2 EPS SEK 2.41
|19.01.
|NEXCOM and Enea Launch Open Source Software Kit with flexiWAN for Secure SD-WAN
|TAIPEI, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea and NEXCOM have jointly developed an open source software kit for secure SD-WAN, making it easy for systems integrators and communication...
