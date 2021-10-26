- (PLX AI) - Alfa Laval Q3 orders SEK 11,680 million vs. estimate SEK 11,224 million.
- • Q3 sales SEK 10,275 million vs. estimate SEK 10,479 million
- • Q3 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,854 million vs. estimate SEK 1,796 million
- • Q3 net income SEK 1,226 million vs. estimate SEK 1,173 million
- • Alfa Laval expect demand in the fourth quarter to be about the same as in the third quarter; analysts expected the company to guide for a somewhat higher Q4 demand
ALFA LAVAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de