- (PLX AI) - Bravida Holding Q3 revenue SEK 4,854 million vs. estimate SEK 4,927 million.
- • Q3 EBITA margin 6.1%
- • Q3 net income SEK 221 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 1.09
|Bravida Holding Q3 EBITA SEK 294 Million vs. Estimate SEK 293 Million
