- (PLX AI) - KPN Q3 adjusted revenue EUR 1,312 million vs. estimate EUR 1,293 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 607 million vs. estimate EUR 606 million
- • Q3 EBIT EUR 281 million vs. estimate EUR 251 million
- • Q3 net income EUR 185 million vs. estimate EUR 149 million
- • Q3 capex EUR 259 million
- • Says on track for FY outlook
- • Ongoing strong mobile base momentum in Consumer and Business (+67k postpaid net adds)
- • Sequential Consumer mobile service revenue growth (+2.4% y-on-y) driven by growing base and ARPU
