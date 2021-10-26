- (PLX AI) - Volati Q3 net income SEK 142 million.
|Volati Q3 EBITA SEK 211 Million vs. Estimate SEK 192 Million
|VOLATI AB: Volati continues to grow through the acquisition of Meag Va-system
|20.09.
|Resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting in Volati AB (publ)
|25.08.
|VOLATI AB: Notice of extraordinary general meeting in Volati
|16.07.
|Volati Q2 EBITA SEK 191 Million vs. Estimate SEK 164 Million
|(PLX AI) - Volati Q2 net income SEK 129 million.
