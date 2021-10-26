- (PLX AI) - Inwido Q3 sales SEK 1,897 million vs. estimate SEK 1,935 million.
- • Q3 organic growth 10%
- • Q3 EBITA margin 14.5%
- • Q3 EPS SEK 3.57 vs. estimate SEK 3.34
|Inwido Q3 EBITA SEK 275 Million vs. Estimate SEK 264 Million
|Inwido AB's Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting
|Invitation to presentation of Inwido's Q3 interim report on October 26
|Inwido arranges Capital Markets Day on 9 December 2021
|Inwido Q2 EBITA SEK 264 Million vs. Estimate SEK 229 Million
|(PLX AI) - Inwido Q2 sales SEK 2,009 million vs. estimate SEK 1,902 million.• Q2 organic growth 19%• Q2 EBITA margin 13.1%• Q2 EPS SEK 3.29 vs. estimate SEK 2.81
