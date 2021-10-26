SOLUTRANS, the global hub for heavy and light commercial vehicles, will hold its 16th edition from 16 to 20 November 2021 in Lyon Eurexpo (France). Nearly 60,000 professionals, 1,000 exhibitors and brands are expected to attend this international event focusing on economic recovery and innovation, certified by the OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers).

This edition will showcase two major additions. Firstly, a "SOLUTRANS 4.0" hall dedicated to innovation for transport professionals. Secondly, the chance for professionals from all over the world to take part in the show remotely via the SOLUTRANS DIGITAL SHOW.

HGV manufacturers will be in attendance

The leading HGV manufacturers, such as DAF, IVECO, MAN, Mercedes, Renault Trucks, SCANIA and VOLVO will be exhibiting at SOLUTRANS. The largest bodywork manufacturers, vehicle fitters and service companies will also be present, as well as new names in the sector such as FORD TRUCKS, IRIZAR and VOLTA TRUCKS, who will be taking part for the first time in France.

SOLUTRANS 4.0, the hall of new technologies

This hall will present disruptive innovations and new names in the sector in all areas, from engineering to industry as well as IT solutions.

The objective of SOLUTRANS 4.0 is to foster the implementation of new solutions to optimize activity and overcome the challenges in the sector: energy transition, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, recycling, etc.

Innovation gets the green light at SOLUTRANS

All the innovations will be presented during the various award ceremonies that will take place during the trade show. The I-nnovation Awards have been further enriched this year and include a new prize: the "Digital AWARD". Also, for the fourth consecutive edition, SOLUTRANS will host the International Awards: ITOY, IVOTY, IPUA and TRUCK INNOVATION AWARD. These awards, recognized by the industry as a whole, reward the excellence of manufacturers and showcase the trends in the industrial and urban vehicle sector.

The theme of innovation will also be highlighted during the event via a broad range of conferences covering a variety of topics that respond to the challenges of the sector.

Finally, SOLUTRANS, in partnership with TotalEnergies, will be offering a new, completely redesigned and larger testing area to meet the needs of visitors and manufacturers of heavy and light commercial vehicles. The track has also been extended and re-designed with a 25 km semi-urban route to allow professionals to test the vehicles around the park.

SOLUTRANS DIGITAL SHOW: unlimited online access to the trade show

The SOLUTRANS DIGITAL SHOW, the virtual edition of the physical exhibition, will offer registered visitors, wherever they are located in the world, an interactive space where they can visit exhibitors' stands, contact their representatives and discover their new products… it's all just click away! Two weeks before the actual trade show, registered visitors will be able to start making appointments with exhibitors and take advantage of the three additional days of opening to consult an exhibitor's offer online, thus giving them a chance to contact businesses that they wouldn't have had time to meet during the physical edition of the trade show. They will also have access to conferences and other events, which will be broadcast live.

Discover the whole program of the SOLUTRANS 2021 trade show on solutrans.eu

