Delivery center to ramp up to 400 employees over 2 years

CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, today announced the launch of its new global delivery center in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. The new center, CSS Corp's second in Europe after Poland, will leverage the highly skilled local talent with multilingual capabilities to deliver technical support and IT services to customers. This move is a part of CSS Corp's global expansion strategy to address growing business needs while enhancing its European delivery capabilities. With this launch, CSS Corp now has 20 delivery centers across the globe with over 10,000 employees.

Cluj is the third-most populous city in Romania and an emerging technology and outsourced services hub. It has an attractive business environment, ease of access, and the availability of high-quality, diversified talent and technical skills. In 2015, Cluj was the #1 hub for IT export in Romania. It has been named by KPMG on the international list of "locations to watch" for the next outsourcing boom and designated the most attractive growth pole in Romania. Additionally, Cluj is a long-established university town with the country's largest university, providing a ready source of talented graduates looking for employment opportunities with top companies. With an increasingly diverse cultural life and home for young talent, Cluj was selected as the European Youth Capital in 2015.

CSS Corp's new center will be equipped to deliver diverse, multi-skilled talent across variety of digital, engineering, IT and tech support skills. The center will employ about 50 professionals to start with who will offer multilingual tech support in English, French, German and Italian. This number will be ramped up to 400+ employees over the next two years with the addition of new client portfolios.

"We are delighted at strengthening our European delivery capabilities with the launch of our Romania operations at Cluj-Napoca, 'the heart of Transylvania.' The dynamic industry that we operate in requires skills, innovation, adaptability, and creativity, characteristics that define the Romanian people. Cluj will help us scale our European language operations, supplementing our Poland center. It will also provide access to unique capabilities, talent pool and technical skills for our global clients," said Sunil Mittal, CEO, CSS Corp.

"We've steadily grown our European delivery portfolio with our center in Poland and seen great success. The new center in Romania will act as a catalyst for ramping up our capabilities for our growing European and global client base," said Arvind Appavu, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Support, CSS Corp.

CSS Corp has existing delivery centers in the USA, Costa Rica, Colombia, Philippines, India, Mauritius and China. This year also marks 25 years of operations for the company, and it recently crossed the milestone of 10,000 employees.

About CSS Corp

CSS Corp is a global customer experience and technology services provider, disrupting the industry with a unique intersection of industry-leading proprietary solutions, resilient operations, and innovative business engagement models. The company is a digital transformation partner of choice for its clients, which include the world's top innovators across industries, from mid-market players to large enterprises. Its diverse team of over 10,000 customer-centric thinkers, collaborators, and co-creators across 20 global locations, is passionate about helping clients succeed through intelligent automation-led outcomes. The company has overcome macroeconomic headwinds to become the industry's fastest growing and most awarded company in its revenue range. To know more, please visit https://www.csscorp.com

