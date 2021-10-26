GHO partnering with the Sanner family and existing management to drive global growth

Sanner positioned as market leader with a focus on quality and innovation

Management to pursue global expansion, leveraging GHO's international expertise

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, the European specialist investor in global healthcare, announces its investment in Sanner Group, a leading global supplier of high-quality active packaging solutions and components for the Pharmaceutical, Diagnostic, Nutraceutical and MedTech industries.

Headquartered in Germany and leveraging its best-in-class manufacturing facilities across France, Hungary and China, Sanner has successively developed from a global market leader for desiccant closures and effervescent tablet packaging into a sought-after provider of customized solutions in the areas of Medical Diagnostics, Consumer Healthcare and Pharma. Today, Sanner produces more than four billion component parts each year and has over 600 employees.

Sanner has recorded significant sales growth in recent years, with sales in 2020 increasing by more than 15 percent from 2019. The business is set to continue to deliver significant growth, benefitting from an attractive product portfolio and long-standing relationships with its diversified, blue chip customer base.

Following the acquisition, GHO will work closely with existing management and the Sanner family, who remain closely involved with the business.

GHO will support Sanner in accelerating growth plans through the expansion of manufacturing sites in Germany and China, and developing capabilities to facilitate expansion in U.S. markets.

Leveraging Sanner's extensive R&D and manufacturing capabilities, GHO will support management to accelerate product expansion initiatives, sales and investment in business development to deliver margin improvements and increase capacity to drive growth.

Sanner is committed to sustainability and has ambitious targets to reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions while using materials more efficiently. The business has successfully reduced CO2 emissions by more than 40% at its Bensheim site, measured in terms of production volume since 2012. The business also plans to expand its use of bio-based plastics across its product portfolio, which contribute to climate protection by reducing CO2 emissions.

The Partners at GHO Capital, said, "Backed by more than 120 years of industry experience, Sanner is a recognised market leader with a standout reputation for innovation, quality and reliability. With our support, management are well placed to realise the shared ambition to accelerate Sanner's growth, investing in both existing facilities and operations as well as leveraging our US expertise to identify growth opportunities."

Jürgen Sanner, shareholder of Sanner GmbH said: "We have been observing increasing consolidation in the market for some time now. As a medium-sized company, we must react if we want to remain successful in the long term. With GHO, we have found a strong partner that specializes in the healthcare and medtech sectors and offers us further opportunities for successful growth."

Wilkie Farr Gallagher acted as legal advisor to GHO, Roland Berger as commercial advisor, Deloitte LLP as financial and tax advisor and ERM as ESG advisor.

Rittershaus acted as legal advisors to Sanner and Solid Trust as M&A advisors.

About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare. For further information, please visit www.ghocapital.com/.

About Sanner Group

Based in Bensheim, Germany, Sanner GmbH was founded in 1894 and is now in its fourth generation as a family-owned enterprise. Sanner develops and produces high-quality plastic packaging and components for pharmaceutical, medtech, diagnostics and healthcare products. Sanner is the world's leading manufacturer of desiccant closures and effervescent packaging solutions and produces four billion plastic parts each year for standard and customized packaging solutions. With approx. 600 employees in Germany, China, France, Hungary, the U.S., India and Indonesia, the company generated annual sales of approx. 98 million euros in 2020. www.sanner-group.com.

