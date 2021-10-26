IMC Exploration Group Plc - Analysis/Assay Report of First Drill, W. Avoca

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse as it forms part of retained EU law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "MArket Abuse Regulation"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT THE INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

IMC Exploration Group plc ("IMC") Assay Results:

IMC Intersects 18.7m of Zinc, Lead and Silver Mineralisation in First Drillhole at West Avoca

Drillhole 21-3850-01 encountered four zones of massive and semi massive sulphide mineralisation at depths between 159 and 206m

When aggregated over a 18.7m interval, the upper three zones assayed 6.5% zinc+lead and included 2.8m grading 12.6% zinc+lead and 2.2m grading 70g/t silver

Follow-up drill holes 21-3850-02 and -03 have both encountered massive and semi-massive sulphide mineralisation and are being logged and sent to ALS Laboratories in Co. Galway for analysis

Drillhole 21-3850-04 will test the mineralisation 250m along strike to the south-west of 21-3850-03

IMC, the London-listed exploration company based in Ireland, is pleased to announce assay results from its first drillhole in a 1,000m drilling programme at its West Avoca property on PL 3850, Co. Wicklow, Ireland.

The drill programme is focused on exploring the unmined south-western extension of the Avoca Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au deposit. Drill hole 21-3850-01 tested the down dip extent of an historic intercept (9m grading 10.3% zinc and 4.8% lead) and intercepted 18.7m (158.7-177.4m) of mineralisation grading 4.7% zinc and 1.8% lead (6.5% zinc+lead). The 18.7m interval includes 2.8m grading 9.3% zinc and 3.3% lead (12.6% zinc+lead). A further 2.2m section assayed 70.3 g/t silver.

A deeper, 13m wide (193.4-206.4m) intercept, assayed 1.6% zinc+lead. Both the upper and lower intervals have a gold grade of 0.1g/t over the respective widths (maximum 0.43m grading 0.64 g/t gold).

The newly drilled intercepts are up to 60m down dip from the nearest historical intercept and geological correlations indicate a minimum dip extent of mineralisation of 140m. The mineralisation remains open in all directions except to the north-east which has been mined.

IMC plans that the drill programme will allow an independent resource calculation to be undertaken in addition to that already in place for the spoils' and tailings' project.

Eamon O'Brien, Chairman, commented:

"The Directors of IMC are delighted that we have intersected 18.7m of zinc, lead and silver mineralisation in our first drill hole at West Avoca. This drill programme has validated and extended zones of mineralisation encountered in historical exploration. Further, it has confirmed the geological interpretation and emphasises the validity in reassessing and drill-testing historical deposits where significant mineralisation still remains. Our drill programme continues."

This release has been approved by EurGeol Professor Garth Earls PGeo, FSEG, who is an independent consulting geologist and a Competent Person as described in the JORC 2012 reporting code.

Eamon P. O'Brien,

Executive Chairman,

Dublin, 26th October 2021

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

