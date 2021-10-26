Researchers at NREL and EPRI focused heavy bass sounds on solar panels to simulate the effects of wind-caused deflection.From pv magazine USA A team of researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the Electric Power Research Institute are testing solar panels by blasting sound waves at them. The team said it is working to understand the effect of small cracks in a solar module, and how they may cause power losses over time. On windy days, modules can bend and flex, which can help to wear down cracked modules. Prevailing reliability tests were evaluated by computer modeling, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...