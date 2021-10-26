Three companies are swapping out aluminum and glass in favor of plastic to save weight and add flexibility. We look at the pros and cons.From pv magazine USA Three manufacturers, Merlin Solar, Solarge, and LG, are making a move away from the standard aluminum and glass solar panel in a bid to lower weight, emissions, and cost. The product from Merlin Solar has been found recently on yachts in pv magazine USA. Its value is that, first, it isn't a standard framed product and so can be attached directly to a flat surface. Second, due to its unique busbar technology, the product is able to be walked ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...