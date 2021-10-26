- (PLX AI) - SKF Q3 revenue SEK 20,146 million vs. estimate SEK 20,236 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 2,672 million vs. estimate SEK 2,842 million
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 13.3% vs. estimate 14%
- • Q3 EBIT SEK 2,588 million vs. estimate SEK 2,738 million
- • Q3 pretax profit SEK 2,440 million vs. estimate SEK 2,558 million
- • Says Q4 to see continued challenging conditions from cost inflation and constrained logistics
- • Sees continued solid demand across our Industrial business
- • Says demand development in Automotive business will remain uncertain, with supply constraints and production delays resulting in very different market conditions than those experienced in the fourth quarter last year
- • Says expect organic sales for the fourth quarter to be in-line with the previous year
