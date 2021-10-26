- (PLX AI) - Attendo Q3 sales SEK 3,260 million vs. estimate SEK 3,280 million.
- • Q3 EPS SEK 0.58
|08:09
|Attendo Q3 Net Income SEK 95 Million
|08:06
|Attendo's report for the third quarter 2021: Increased demand and good organic growth
|18.10.
|Attendo's report for the third quarter 2021 to be published on 26 October 2021 - Invitation to teleconference
|22.07.
|Attendo Q2 Sales SEK 3,207 Million vs. Estimate SEK 3,126 Million
|(PLX AI) - Attendo Q2 EPS SEK -0.12 vs. estimate SEK 0.1.
|22.07.
|Attendo's report for the second quarter 2021 - Improvement driven by Finland
