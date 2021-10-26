- (PLX AI) - Bilia Q3 revenue SEK 8,129 million vs. estimate SEK 8,650 million.
- • Q3 operational earnings SEK 482 million vs. estimate SEK 453 million
|12.10.
|Bilia AB: Press and analyst meeting
|On Tuesday 26 October 2021, at 08:00 CEST, Bilia's report for the third quarter 2021 will be published. On the same day Bilia arranges press and analyst meetings, where CEO Per Avander and CFO...
|Bilia AB: Bilia has reached an agreement on the sale of four facilities in Bergslagen
|As part of the agreement in principle on the future cooperation between Volvo Cars and Bilia on 1 October 2021 Bilia has signed a binding letter of intent to sell four facilities in Bergslagen to Bilkompaniet...
|Bilia To Be Authorized To Sell Volvo Cars At 34 Facilities In Sweden, 10 Facilities In Norway
