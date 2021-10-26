- (PLX AI) - Nobia Q3 sales SEK 3,215 million vs. estimate SEK 3,348 million.
- • Q3 EBIT margin 7.1%
- • Q3 net income SEK 170 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 1.01
|08:40
|Nobia Q3 EBIT SEK 228 Million vs. Estimate SEK 256 Million
(PLX AI) - Nobia Q3 sales SEK 3,215 million vs. estimate SEK 3,348 million.• Q3 EBIT margin 7.1%• Q3 net income SEK 170 million• Q3 EPS SEK 1.01
|08:36
|NOBIA AB: Interim report January - September 2021
|12.10.
|NOBIA AB: Invitation to presentation of Q3 interim report 2021
|19.07.
|Nobia Tops Estimates but Shares Fall on Muted UK Outlook
|(PLX AI) - Nobia earnings topped estimates on sales and operating profit in the second quarter, but shares fell after the company gave a muted outlook for the UK market.• Nobia is still rebuilding its...
|19.07.
|Nobia Q2 EBIT SEK 347 Million vs. Estimate SEK 344 Million
|(PLX AI) - Nobia Q2 sales SEK 3,622 million vs. estimate SEK 3,600 million.• Q2 EBIT margin 9.6%• Q2 net income SEK 258 million• Q2 EPS SEK 1.52
|NOBIA AB
|5,775
|0,00 %