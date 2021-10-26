- (PLX AI) - Recommendation remains hold.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|21,960
|22,100
|09:06
|21,990
|22,040
|09:06
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:52
|DNB Price Target Raised to NOK 228 from NOK 208 at Handelsbanken
|(PLX AI) - Recommendation remains hold.
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|DNB BANK ASA: Trade subject to notification for primary insiders
|Fr
|Nel Drops 7% After DNB Says Yesterday's Gain Is Big Sell Opportunity
|(PLX AI) - Nel shares fell 7% after DNB reiterated its sell recommendation on the stock after yesterday's 21% gain.• Nel shares gained yesterday on the back of quarterly revenue beating estimates, but...
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|DNB expects positive 1.5B kroner impact from repricing
|Fr
|DNB Down 2% After Carnegie Cuts Recommendation to Hold
|(PLX AI) - DNB shares fell more than 2% after Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy. • DNB's premium valuation to peers is at a historical high, with limited potential for further multiple...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|DNB BANK ASA
|22,020
|-0,23 %