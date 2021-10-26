VOX Carrier is honored for Best Anti-Fraud Innovation at Global Carrier Awards

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Carrier Technologies, a fraud-prevention and asset monetization leader, has been honoured in the 2021 Global Carrier Awards as the Best Anti-Fraud Innovation for the second time, after winning the same award in 2019.

The Best Anti-Fraud Innovation award was a recognition of VOX Carrier's success in creating the most powerful anti-fraud platform in the industry, enabling operators to combat P2P, A2P voice (Flash call) and A2P messaging fraud, using a single platform which leverages proprietary algorithms and technologies. With the use of the VOX Carrier solution, called VOX360, operators are able to mitigate 98% of grey routes, resulting in a 4-7 fold revenue growth and a 100% growth in monetized traffic in the first year alone. This ground-breaking solution brings the fight against revenue leakage to a new level by enabling multi-channel and cross-channel monetization.

'We are honoured that our VOX360 solution has been named as the best anti-fraud innovation at this year's Global Carrier Awards again, considering the powerhouses, such as Telefonica Global Solutions and IBasis, who were shortlisted at our side. This is evidence that our constant commitment and innovation to help the industry prevent fraud is making VOX360 one of the most powerful solutions on the market' says Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO of VOX Carrier.

The Global Carrier Awards honour innovations, vision, and excellence and is judged by a panel of telecoms experts from TMT, MEF, Delta Partners, Strategy Analytics, Cambridge Management Consulting, Citrix Systems, Inmarsat, Deutsche Telekom, AT&T all with immense experience and knowledge to help them select the best of the best.

About VOX Carrier

VOX Carrier Technologies optimizes, accelerates and simplifies International Voice and Messaging through innovation in technology, platforms and processes. We serve operators, service providers, carriers, aggregators and enterprises worldwide, delivering an array of unified solutions such as P2P Voice, A2P Voice (Flash Call) and A2P Messaging, enabling multi-channel and cross-channel service monetization.

VOX Carrier's technologies initiative, Vox Technologies, has also launched VOX360, a unique solution in the industry, which won 'The Best Anti-Fraud Innovation' at the 2019 and 2021 Global Carrier Awards. VOX360 is an anti-fraud solution, designed to simplify the fight against fraud in telecommunications, leveraging proprietary algorithms and intelligence, and combining the latest analytics and AI technologies.