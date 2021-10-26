

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl Plc (BZLFY.PK) on Tuesday said group revenue for the third quarter increased 7.8% year-over-year at actual exchange rates.



Acquisitions contributed revenue growth of 4.3% at constant exchange rates, while higher number of trading days than the comparable period last year benefited revenue growth by 6.2%, the company noted.



Underlying revenue growth at constant exchange rates was 2.5% in the third quarter. Underlying revenue for the quarter was almost 10% higher than the comparable period in 2019.



Adjusted profit margin was, as expected, impacted by ongoing deflation in certain Covid-19 related products, Bunzl stated.



Looking forward, the Group expects a slight increases in underlying revenue in 2021 compared with last year at constant exchange rates.



The company said, margin expectations for the year are unchanged, with adjusted operating margin expected to be slightly ahead of historical levels.



Additionally, the Group has completed the acquisition of Intergro LLC, which had generated revenue of 17 million pounds in 2020. It also completed the previously announced acquisition of McCue Corporation during October.



