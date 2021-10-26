Profit-protection boost for Footasylum with Morphean's new cloud-based BI solution

New transaction-checker from Morphean results in 50% reduction in missing items reported from delivery and 25% increase in courier success rate, improving profits and customer experience.

FRIBOURG, Switzerland, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative business intelligence solution developed by Morphean, a leader in Security-as-a-Service and cloud analytics, has helped Footasylum to dramatically reduce the number of delivery items reported missing by customers by 50%, and improve its courier success rate by 25%. The video surveillance system, comprising network video cameras and utilising cloud-based analytics, now allows delivery queries to be checked and verified at the click of a button, representing significant savings while greatly improving the customer experience.

Footasylum, a streetwear and sportswear retailer with over 65 stores across the UK, has upgraded its legacy video surveillance solution to help transform distribution services, providing full visibility and accountability for packed and dispatched items and their related transactions. Replacing a dated legacy solution with no tracking capabilities means that Footasylum's customer experience staff no longer has to undertake the time-consuming task of manually searching for order details in the event of a dispute.

Chris Shelmerdine, Warehouse Profit Protection Manager at Footasylum, explains, "We ship a great number of parcels from our warehouse directly to customers on a daily basis. Our biggest challenge has been that many customers would send us queries about parcels, notably that items were missing from their deliveries. This was of great concern."

Lacking vital proof that an order had been picked, packed and dispatched correctly left Footasylum with little choice but to refund orders time after time, resulting in a loss. The profit protection team needed a greater overview of the packing and delivery process so that they could understand where problems were occurring, ensuring full accountability. The new system provides evidence of all transactions backed by high-quality video which can be retrieved immediately when required and securely-shared instantly with all relevant parties.

Paul Green, Head of UK Sales at Morphean, comments, "Footasylum wanted to streamline its operations and ensure that it could deliver a better service for customers. The new transaction-checker solution gives Footasylum the ability to link packing processes to video data. This provides accountability and security for each and every order. It's a great result for Footasylum to reduce missing item queries by 50% and increase its delivery success rate by 25%."

Discover more: Watch our Footasylum case study video