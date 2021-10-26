- (PLX AI) - SKF shares fell 5% at the open after earnings missed estimates and guidance was weaker than expected.
- • SKF missed on revenue, adj. EBIT and margins in the third quarter
- • Expects organic sales for the fourth quarter to be in-line with the previous year, while consensus was for a growth of 5.8%
- • The guidance was clearly disappointing, SEB said
- • Consensus may fall as much as 5% for 2021-2023, Kepler Cheuvreux said
SKF AB B-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de