Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Capacent Holding AB changes name to Headsent AB (549/21)

As from October, 27 2021, Capacent Holding AB will be listed under its new company name, Headsent AB. New company name: Headsent AB -------------------------------------- New short name: HEAD -------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0007439633 -------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 113748 -------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission ABon +46 8 5277 5045.