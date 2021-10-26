Confusion over 'carbon jargon' responsible for climate inaction and demotivation

New research by E.ON 1 reveals four in five (80%) Brits are left confused, demotivated or indifferent about climate action because of 'carbon jargon'

A further 82% admit they would do more for the environment if they were given simpler information about what action they could take

Nine out of ten (90%) Brits don't know what COP26 is

E.ON has unveiled a 'Green Glossary' to help people better understand energy and environmental phrases, so they can take action for the climate

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complicated environmental jargon is leading to confusion, demotivation or indifference when it comes to climate action for four in five (80%) Brits, a new study by E.ON has revealed1. Six in ten (64%) of those surveyed also say they want to take climate action but feel overwhelmed by the numbers and jargon or are deterred by the lack of information available on the topic, resulting in climate inaction.

Seven in ten (72%) are unaware of the difference between 'net zero' and 'zero carbon', whilst a quarter of people (27%) admit to not fully understanding what the phrase 'carbon footprint' actually means. According to the new research, which questioned 1,500 people around the country, only 10% of Brits know what COP26 - the key United Nations Climate Change Conference - actually is.

Commenting on the research, Michael Lewis, CEO of E.ON UK, said: "Knowing more is often the key to doing more - especially when asking people to make changes to their homes and their lifestyles in order to help combat the climate crisis. We need to make this something people want to do, as well as something they need to do, and this includes simplifying the language we use so people can properly understand the benefits of a cleaner, greener lifestyle.

"We know great things can be achieved when we all do our bit. Together, across Europe, we're responsible for reducing carbon emissions by more than 99 million tonnes a year2. That's the same as the amount of energy used by nearly 12 million homes in one year. Here in the UK, we're already helping to make our customers' homes, businesses and communities more sustainable, helping us all to take action for the climate, together."

The research also revealed that almost two thirds (62%) of those asked have bluffed their way through conversations about the environment with friends and family, whilst four in five (82%) would do more for the environment if they saw less carbon jargon and instead received simpler information about what they could do to reduce their impact on the planet.

To help combat the confusion, E.ON has produced a new Green Glossary, designed to give simple explanations for some of the key energy and environmental phrases people hear every day, as well as helping people to visualise how much a tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) really is, and what a kilowatt hour (kWh) is and what it can power.

To have a read of E.ON's new Green Glossary, please visit eonenergy.com/green-glossary

E.ON has conducted this research at a time when the business is showing how it is taking actionforclimate, saving 99 million tonnes of CO2 a year2 by working together with its colleagues, customers and partners. Together, we can do even more.

For more information on how E.ON is taking action for the climate now, visit eonenergy.com/action

Notes to editors

Research carried out by Ginger Comms on behalf of E.ON in October 2021 with 1,500 respondents. Saving based on the avoided CO2 emissions from renewables assets and projects connected to E.ON's network across Europe when compared to the average CO2 levels emitted by non-renewable generation.

Natalie Bigbie, Natalie.bigbie@mischiefpr.com, 07738262572

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1669407/Green_Glossary.pdf



