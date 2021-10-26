DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 38. Interim Report

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 38. Interim Report

On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



In the period from 18.10.2021 through 22.10.2021, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows: United States Germany (XETRA) Total Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) 18.10.2021 20.000 307,3039 20.000 264,3634 40.000 19.10.2021 20.000 309,5162 20.000 264,6655 40.000 20.10.2021 20.000 311,3004 20.000 266,9115 40.000 21.10.2021 20.000 309,7553 20.000 266,2800 40.000 22.10.2021 20.000 313,8422 20.000 268,9374 40.000 1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase. Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3) Guildford, United Kingdom, 26.10.2021 Linde plc

