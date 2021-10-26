- (PLX AI) - NENT shares gained nearly 5% after the company reported new Viaplay subscriptions that beat expectations.
- • Viaplay added 322,000 subscribers in Q3, while Kepler Cheuvreux expected only 260,000
- • The news trumped a lower than expected Q3 revenue number
- • The strong subscriber uptake internationally makes NENT's full-year target look cautious, Kepler said
- • Kepler rates NENT buy, with price target SEK 700
