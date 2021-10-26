Trakx.io: After being registered as a DASP, Trakx launches its regulated digital asset platform

DJ After being registered as a DASP, Trakx launches its regulated digital asset platform

Trakx.io is announcing today that the company was officially registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) in France by the AMF, France's securities regulator. This is the first time a company is granted such a certification on four separate licenses. Simultaneously Trakx is announcing today the launch of its platform for institutional clients and qualified retail investors.

VASP registration became mandatory in France in January 2021 for any company offering digital assets services. On the 20th of July, Trakx.io got approved for four licences: operating a trading platform for crypto traded indices, offering custody services to its clients, exchanging digital assets to traditional and digital currencies.

"Although digital assets are a relatively new asset class, the industry is moving toward passive portfolio management products. The French VASP registrations granted by the AMF represent a significant step forward in our effort to deliver a compliant solution where investors can trade digital assets with confidence and trust" said Lionel Rebibo, CEO and founder of Trakx who adds "we strongly believe this recognition is the first of many, as we are looking forward to be fully compliant in all the jurisdictions we will penetrate".

About Trakx

Trakx offers a diverse range of sophisticated digital asset investment strategies by structuring proprietary strategies into digital products described as Crypto-Traded Indices ("CTIs"). CTIs enhance portfolio diversification and also significantly reduce the complexity and fees associated with the settling and reach of positions on many digital and cryptocurrency assets. To date, Trakx offers 12 long basket CTIs and continuously develops new smart products.

Backed by ConsenSys, BPI France, and several high-profile business angels, Trakx was founded in 2019 by Lionel Rebibo, who previously worked for several leading hedge funds.

Contacts

Lionel Rebibo, CEO and co-founder, lionel@trakx.io, tel: + 44 77 99 333 572

Laurent Barocas, CCO and co-founder, laurent@trakx.io, tel: + 44 78 94 420 149

