Bridgeweave, a UK based fintech, today announced a partnership with IIFL Securities Limited, one of India's leading brokerage and investment advisory firms. IIFL will offer Bridgeweave's flagship InvestorAi app for AI powered investments insights and premium content to its clients. InvestorAi uses AI algorithms, trained for global equity markets, to assist retail investors in making investment decisions.

This partnership will provide IIFL Securities' customers predictive investment signals at a discounted price and the ability to trade seamlessly via IIFL Securities trading platform.

Akshaya Bhargava, Chairman and Founder at Bridgeweave said, "We are delighted to partner with an industry pioneer like IIFL Securities and provide preferential access to InvestorAi's universe of cutting edge AI powered signals. Our algorithms examine each stock, providing access to high-quality research that was previously only available to institutional investors. This is an important enabler for self-directed investing which is booming."

NK Purohit, Chief Digital Officer of IIFL Securities added, "We are committed to bringing the best technology and services to our investors, and our partnership with Bridgeweave will help us to provide personalised experiences and insights to IIFL Securities customers through InvestorAi, allowing them to make more intelligent market investment decisions. These kinds of tools are essential to our growing base of retail investors."

About Bridgeweave (www.bridgeweave.com):

Based in London, Bridgeweave was founded by Akshaya Bhargava, the former CEO of Wealth and Investment Management at Barclays. It aims to empower the new breed of retail investors, using big data, quantitative algorithms and machine learning models along with its behavioural personalisation engine.

About IIFL Securities Limited (www.indiainfoline.com):

IIFL Securities Limited (formerly India Infoline Limited) is one of the largest independent full-service retail and institutional broking house and a leading investment advisory firm in India providing diversified financial services and products to 2.4 million corporates, institutions, funds, trusts and high net worth customers through a network of 2,500 branches and business partners over 500 cities in India.

