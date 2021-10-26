Anzeige
26.10.2021 | 11:03
EverFocus Electronics Corp.: EverFocus launched the most expectant product of the year, Intel Tiger Lake AI Box: eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000

TAIPEI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EverFocus Electronics Corporation, the leading provider of smart surveillance and transportation solutions, today officially launched the anticipated AI Box product of the year: eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000. It is made of aluminum alloy, has a sturdy shell. It can operate under high vibration and high temperature environments, and is suitable for trains, various tracks, and fleet management. In addition, with EverFocus' IP camera and AI software, it can form a smart car system solution.

EverFocus New Edge Computing AI Box: eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000

It is equipped with the latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron U-series processor, which is one of our fanless industrial grade series. The flexible fanless in-vehicle system has powerful computing capabilities and can support various AI functions. For users who have a strong demand for AI performance, it can also be expanded to enhance AI computing capabilities. It supports 4K high-quality video output and is equipped with two 2.5GbE/1GbE Ethernet ports that improves Time Sensitive Networking for real-time data synchronization. This AI computer is especially suitable for AI, 5G, and display functional requirements in various application fields and OBU/RSU application markets such as: transportation, smart cities, production line detection and other related application scenarios. The powerful Intel 11th generation processors have greatly improved the performance of CPU and GPU, making eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000 suitable for all kinds of application fields that require CPU performance and AI. The aluminum shell design makes it suitable for industrial automation fields.

It weighs only 2.87 lbs. and it measures 5.92"x 2.24"x 4.18" in a mini form factor. This size provides users or software developers with more flexibility for space. Users can use the AiO NVR software developed by EverFocus to achieve smart management needs, to accomplish multiple functions such as live view, image recording, image recognition, alarm notification, etc., to improve the safety management system. The new AI edge computing box eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000 is suitable for a variety of AI application related fields, such as passenger information stations and entrances in station halls; retail electronic viewing boards, advertising walls; campus and community security; construction site personnel access and safety control; production lines defect detection, etc. Combined with EverFocus's 2MP/5MP/8MP IP Cameras and AiO NVR software, it can form a smart car system AIOT 5G solution, and thus be used with AI software developed by EverFocus's partners, such as intrusion detection, personnel counting and license plate recognition.

Product information: https://www.everfocus.com.tw/product/catalog.php?index_m1_id=2&index_m2_id=17&index_m3_id=29

Sales inquiry: sales@everfocus.com.tw

EverFocus Electronics Corp. Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660263/eIVP_TGU_IV_V0000_side_right.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433654/EverFocus_Electronics_Corp_Logo.jpg

