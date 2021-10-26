GSB Gold Standard Pay KB (Sweden): Josip Heit and the green carbon footprint for the future

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSB Gold Standard Pay KB (Sweden): Our planet is at a climate crossroads, the future is threatened. Against this background, Josip Heit's group of companies is working on new developments to measure and sustainably reduce the so-called carbon footprint.

If, for example, only individual computers were to take on the task of verifying transactions of any kind, energy consumption could be greatly reduced, which would benefit the environment.

Here, the GSB Group is working together with representatives from the technology sector, who are advising the Group's research.

Josip Heit, who recently launched his own website https://www.josipheit.com, had already said in this context months ago: "We want to align our research even more closely to the needs and, above all, the requirements of the economy and, at the same time, network even more strongly in the scientific community, especially internationally.

The statement on blockchain says these are tamper-proof, distributed data structures in which transactions are logged in time sequence, traceable, unchangeable and without a central authority. Products can be linked to specific messages, images and values through new technologies, so that counterfeiting is impossible.

Here, one hears again and again about NFTs, around which there is a huge hype. The NFT hype has only just begun and now it is important to position oneself early with the most interesting protocols and companies in the sector.

Digital certificates of authenticity are playing an increasingly important role, especially in the art market. The analogy in non-digital life for the NFT would be, for example, the Mona Lisa, which cannot be replaced because it only exists once.

Software experts from Josip Heit's group of companies are currently developing high-tech products. In this context, experts expect that more wealth will be generated with the help of the blockchain than the previous internet was able to do in the course of its worldwide globalisation. As part of the so-called "Web 3", it must be assumed that the new technologies will ensure enormous growth in the future from a financial perspective.

