Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Jefferies International Limited

Nasdaq Copenhagen has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Jefferies International Limited. The membership will expire as of November 1, 2021 Jefferies International Limited has traded with member ID JEF in the INET Trading System Member: Jefferies International Limited INET ID: JEF Last day of trading: 29th of October, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen