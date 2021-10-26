Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursparty? Innovation inmitten des Rollouts: Spekulation auf ganz starke Zahlen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
26.10.2021 | 11:05
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: Jefferies International Limited

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash
equity 
membership of Jefferies International Limited. The membership will expire as of
November 1, 2021

Jefferies International Limited has traded with member ID JEF in the INET
Trading System 


Member:               Jefferies International Limited
INET ID:               JEF
Last day of trading:      29th of October, 2021

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard
Pafford or 
Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195



Nasdaq Stockholm
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.