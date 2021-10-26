- (PLX AI) - K+S new outlook FY EBITDA EUR 630 million, up from EUR 500-600 million previously, excluding REKS transaction.
- • K&S now says balanced free cash flow expected for 2021, up from EUR -180 million before
- • Upgrade is mainly attributable to the further improvement in expectations for the development of average prices in the Agriculture customer segment in 2021 as a whole
- • Says review of the REKS transaction is still ongoing. K+S continues to expect that a release can be granted, but that it will maybe not take place in 2021 as previously assumed
K+S-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de