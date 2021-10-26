- (PLX AI) - Finnair shares soared 6% after third-quarter earnings showed a smaller than expected EBIT loss.
- • Finnair's Q3 EBIT loss was EUR 109 million, lower than the EUR 142 million loss expected on average by analysts
- • The airline also stopped burning cash, posting a net cash flow from operating activities of EUR 27.1 million
- • The profitability is improving faster than expected, and the quarter marks and end to the increasing debt pile, SEB said
