FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) ("FREYR"), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will publish a press release detailing third quarter 2021 results and conduct a conference call on November 15, 2021.

The third quarter 2021 press release will be issued by 6:00 am U.S. Eastern Standard Time (12:00 pm Central European Time) and the conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am U.S. Eastern Standard Time (4:30 pm Central European Time).

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the conference call operator

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at https://streams.eventcdn.net/freyer/2021q3 on a listen-only basis. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.freyrbattery.com/events-and-presentations/presentations/default.aspx

About FREYR Battery

FREYR plans to develop up to 43 GWh of battery cell production capacity by 2025 with an ambition of up to 83 GWh in total capacity by 2028 to position the company as one of Europe's largest battery cell suppliers. Five of the facilities are planned to be in the Mo i Rana industrial complex in Northern Norway, leveraging Norway's highly skilled workforce and abundant, low-cost renewable energy sources from hydro and wind in a crisp, clear, and energized environment. FREYR aims to supply safe, high-energy density and cost competitive clean battery cells to the rapidly growing global markets for electric vehicles, energy storage, and marine applications. FREYR is committed to supporting cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an international ecosystem of scientific, commercial, and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain in our region. For more information, please visit www.freyrbattery.com

