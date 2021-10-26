

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.11 billion, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $1.21 billion, or $1.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.76 billion or $1.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $6.77 billion from $5.74 billion last year.



Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.76 Bln. vs. $1.29 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.94 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.77 Bln vs. $5.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.95 to $8.05 Full year revenue guidance: $27.2 to $27.6 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

