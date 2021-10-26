Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.10.2021
Neue Kursparty? Innovation inmitten des Rollouts: Spekulation auf ganz starke Zahlen
WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 
Frankfurt
26.10.21
08:04 Uhr
37,800 Euro
+0,600
+1,61 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
26.10.2021 | 12:58
71 Leser
BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 26

BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

26 OCTOBER 2021

The Company was informed that on 26 October 2021, the following directors were granted awards in respect of ordinary shares in the Company, under the terms of the Bellway plc (2013) Performance Share Plan as follows:

Number of ordinary shares over which an award was granted
J M Honeyman36,019
K D Adey19,304

The awards, which are in respect of new issue shares, are to be held in the Bellway Employee Share Trust (1992) ('the Trust') until at least 26 October 2024. The awards will attract dividend accrual shares and any vested shares which are not sold to pay income tax and national insurance liabilities will be subject to a two year post vesting holding period.

The awards are maximum awards and the degree to which they vest depends on performance targets measured over a three year period ('the performance period'). The performance period to be used commenced on 1 August 2021 and ends on 31 July 2024.

The following notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJason Michael Honeyman
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Chief Executive
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBellway p.l.c.
b)LEI213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

12.5p ordinary shares


GB0000904986
b)Nature of the transactionGranting of awards under the Company's Performance Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£ Nil36,019
d)Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A

N/A
e)Date of the transaction26 October 2021
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

BELLWAY p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKeith Derek Adey
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Finance Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBellway p.l.c.
b)LEI213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

12.5p ordinary shares


GB0000904986
b)Nature of the transactionGranting of awards under the Company's Performance Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£ Nil19,304
d)Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A

N/A
e)Date of the transaction26 October 2021
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel & Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717

© 2021 PR Newswire
